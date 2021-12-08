Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leipzig secure Europa League spot with 2-1 win over Man City
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leipzig secure Europa League spot with 2-1 win over Man City

Leipzig secure Europa League spot with 2-1 win over Man City
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - RB Leipzig v Manchester City - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - December 7, 2021 RB Leipzig's Andre Silva celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Leipzig secure Europa League spot with 2-1 win over Man City
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - RB Leipzig v Manchester City - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - December 7, 2021 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne in action from a free kick as the RB Leipzig players jump in a wall REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
08 Dec 2021 03:49AM (Updated: 08 Dec 2021 04:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LEIPZIG, Germany :RB Leipzig struck in each half to beat already-qualified Manchester City 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday, booking a spot in the Europa League and snapping the English club's 14-game unbeaten run against German teams in the competition.

With interim coach Achim Beierlorzer on the bench after the sacking of Jesse Marsch on Sunday, Leipzig secured third spot in Group A on the final matchday ahead of Club Brugge, who lost 4-1 nL8N2SS5Q0 at second-placed Paris St Germain.

Leipzig finished with seven points, three ahead of bottom side Brugge. City came top with 12 points, a point ahead of PSG.

City, with seven changes to the team that beat Watford in the Premier League at the weekend, defended high but Dominik Szoboszlai managed to break clear and latch onto a Konrad Laimer ball to round goalkeeper Zack Steffen in the 24th minute.

The hosts, playing without any fans because of COVID-19 restrictions, came close to a second but first Emil Forsberg's shot was blocked by Steffen and a little later the City keeper made a reflex save to deny Andre Silva from point blank range.

His Leipzig counterpart Peter Gulacsi responded with a superb save of his own in the 40th, getting his fingers to a Phil Foden shot to direct it onto the post.

City looked livelier after the break but Leipzig scored against the run of play with Silva's well-placed shot in the 71st after City clumsily lost possession in their own half.

The visitors did respond six minutes later with Riyad Mahrez's diving header for his fifth goal in six Champions League games but their comeback was short-lived with Kyle Walker being shown a red card for kicking Silva from behind.

The sending off means City's England defender faces a ban when they resume their Champions League campaign in February.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us