Leipzig snatch 1-0 win over Rangers with late Angelino goal
Soccer Football - Europa League - Semi Final - First Leg - RB Leipzig v Rangers - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - April 28, 2022 Rangers' Glen Kamara in action with RB Leipzig's Tyler Adams REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Soccer Football - Europa League - Semi Final - First Leg - RB Leipzig v Rangers - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - April 28, 2022 RB Leipzig players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
29 Apr 2022 05:22AM (Updated: 29 Apr 2022 05:35AM)
LEIPZIG: RB Leipzig's Angelino volleyed in an 85th minute winner to hand his team a 1-0 victory over visiting Rangers in their Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday.

Leipzig had missed a string of chances in a strong second half but struggled to score, with Rangers keeper Allan McGregor coming to the rescue on several occasions.

The keeper was beaten, however, in the 85th when the Spanish midfielder thundered in a volley from 18 metres after Rangers, playing their seventh European semi-final, had cleared a corner.

Eintracht Frankfurt beat West Ham United 2-1 in the first leg of the other semi-final.

A lacklustre first half saw very little goalmouth action and no single shot on target for either team.

Despite Leipzig missing several defenders through suspension, Rangers struggled to break into the German box and had to wait until three minutes after the restart for their first chance through Ryan Kent's low shot that flew wide.

Leipzig quickly upped the tempo and responded with Christopher Nkunku's thundering shot that was blocked by McGregor.

The Frenchman spurned a golden chance in the 70th when he rounded the keeper but lost his balance to send his shot high. He then headed over the bar from close range minutes later before McGregor pulled off another good save to tip a Tyler Adams effort over the bar.

The visitors could do nothing when Angelino connected perfectly with the ball from just outside to fire in the winner and give his team the advantage going into next week's second leg in Glasgow.

Source: Reuters

