Leipzig stun leaders Bayern 3-1, Dortmund could go top on Sunday

MUNICH, Germany : Leaders Bayern Munich suffered a shock 3-1 home loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday, leaving their title hopes hanging in the balance ahead of the last match day and offering rivals Borussia Dortmund the chance to overtake them on Sunday.

The Bavarians went ahead with Serge Gnabry but inexplicably took their foot off the gas and conceded three goals in the second half through Konrad Laimer and penalties from Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Bayern remain in top spot on 68 points with Dortmund, on 67, in action at Augsburg on Sunday. A win would see the Ruhr valley club go into next week's season finale in the driving seat.

Leipzig's first ever win in Munich guarantees them third place and a Champions League spot next season. Bayern travel to Cologne next week while Dortmund host Mainz 05.