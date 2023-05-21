Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leipzig stun leaders Bayern 3-1, Dortmund could go top on Sunday
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leipzig stun leaders Bayern 3-1, Dortmund could go top on Sunday

Leipzig stun leaders Bayern 3-1, Dortmund could go top on Sunday
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 20, 2023 RB Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates scoring their third goal with Christopher Nkunku and Kevin Kampl REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Leipzig stun leaders Bayern 3-1, Dortmund could go top on Sunday
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 20, 2023 Bayern Munich's Joao Cancelo, Benjamin Pavard, Noussair Mazraoui and Kingsley Coman look dejected after the match REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
21 May 2023 02:32AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUNICH, Germany : Leaders Bayern Munich suffered a shock 3-1 home loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday, leaving their title hopes hanging in the balance ahead of the last match day and offering rivals Borussia Dortmund the chance to overtake them on Sunday.

The Bavarians went ahead with Serge Gnabry but inexplicably took their foot off the gas and conceded three goals in the second half through Konrad Laimer and penalties from Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Bayern remain in top spot on 68 points with Dortmund, on 67, in action at Augsburg on Sunday. A win would see the Ruhr valley club go into next week's season finale in the driving seat.

Leipzig's first ever win in Munich guarantees them third place and a Champions League spot next season. Bayern travel to Cologne next week while Dortmund host Mainz 05.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.