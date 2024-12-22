Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leipzig's Henrichs sidelined for months, set for surgery after Achilles injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leipzig's Henrichs sidelined for months, set for surgery after Achilles injury

Leipzig's Henrichs sidelined for months, set for surgery after Achilles injury
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - December 20, 2024 RB Leipzig's Benjamin Henrichs in action with Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Leipzig's Henrichs sidelined for months, set for surgery after Achilles injury
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - December 20, 2024 RB Leipzig's Benjamin Henrichs is stretchered off after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Leipzig's Henrichs sidelined for months, set for surgery after Achilles injury
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - December 20, 2024 RB Leipzig's Benjamin Henrichs receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
22 Dec 2024 03:15PM (Updated: 22 Dec 2024 03:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Benjamin Henrichs will be out for several months after suffering an Achilles tendon rupture in his right foot during Friday's 5-1 loss at Bayern Munich, his club RB Leipzig said on Saturday.

Germany's Henrichs, who collapsed on the field away from play and was carried off on a stretcher, will undergo surgery in Munich on Monday, the Bundesliga club said.

"The defender underwent examinations on Saturday to confirm the diagnosis," Leipzig posted on X. "Come back stronger, Benny!"

Henrichs, 27, thanked his teammates, Bayern players and spectators for supporting him while he experienced the first serious injury of his career.

"That loud bang, that pain, I wouldn't wish that on anyone... But I know for sure that I can rely on God," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm having surgery... I hope everything goes well."

Fourth-placed Leipzig will host Werder Bremen after the winter break on Jan. 12.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement