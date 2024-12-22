Leipzig's Henrichs sidelined for months, set for surgery after Achilles injury

:Benjamin Henrichs will be out for several months after suffering an Achilles tendon rupture in his right foot during Friday's 5-1 loss at Bayern Munich, his club RB Leipzig said on Saturday.

Germany's Henrichs, who collapsed on the field away from play and was carried off on a stretcher, will undergo surgery in Munich on Monday, the Bundesliga club said.

"The defender underwent examinations on Saturday to confirm the diagnosis," Leipzig posted on X. "Come back stronger, Benny!"

Henrichs, 27, thanked his teammates, Bayern players and spectators for supporting him while he experienced the first serious injury of his career.

"That loud bang, that pain, I wouldn't wish that on anyone... But I know for sure that I can rely on God," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm having surgery... I hope everything goes well."

Fourth-placed Leipzig will host Werder Bremen after the winter break on Jan. 12.