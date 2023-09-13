Logo
Leipzig's Olmo, Orban to miss several weeks with injury
Sport

Leipzig's Olmo, Orban to miss several weeks with injury

Leipzig's Olmo, Orban to miss several weeks with injury

Leipzig forward Dani Olmo has scored five goals and laid on one assist in his first four competitive matches this summer. (Photo: AFP/Ronny Hartmann)

13 Sep 2023 03:38AM
DORTMUND, Germany: RB Leipzig will have to do without forward Dani Olmo and captain Willi Orban for several weeks after both players picked up knee injuries on international duty, the Bundesliga club confirmed on Tuesday (Sep 12).

Spain forward Olmo will miss "a few games" while Hungary defender Orban "will be out for ten weeks", the German Cup winners tweeted.

Olmo returned from Spain duty earlier in the week and underwent tests to diagnose the injury to his right knee.

The forward, who extended his deal at the club until 2027 in June, has been in stellar form for Leipzig this season, scoring five goals and assisting once in four competitive games.

Orban also injured his right knee.

Leipzig host Augsburg this Saturday, before travelling to face Swiss side Young Boys Bern next Tuesday in the Champions League.

Source: AFP/ec

