Leipzig's Simons out for several weeks with ligament injury

RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons will be out for several weeks after suffering a ligament injury in his left ankle during Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League, the Bundesliga side said.

Netherlands international Simons, who is on loan from Paris St Germain, was substituted after a collision with Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson.

"A decision on how to treat the injury is yet to be made," Leipzig said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old, who has earned 24 caps for Netherlands, started in all four of their Nations League matches in September and October.

Netherlands, second in Group A3 with five points, will face Hungary and Bosnia next month in a bid to make the quarter-finals.