Nov 23 : Australian golfers Marc Leishman and Lucas Herbert said on Monday they had no regrets about joining LIV Golf despite the collapse of the breakaway tour.

LIV, which shook up the golf world with its launch in 2022, said this month it would begin winding down operations after losing key players and funding.

Leishman said he would still have joined LIV even had he known how it would turn out.

"These last four years have probably, not probably, definitely been the best four years of my life," the former world number 12 told reporters ahead of the Australian PGA Championship in Sydney.

"On the golf course, I've played some of the best golf I've ever played.

"Off the golf course I got to spend a lot of time with great mates of mine, travelling the world, and then as far as work-life balances goes, my family time was increased. I’m as happy now as I've ever been.

"Obviously it's a little uncertain what the future holds for me, but if I knew exactly what was going to happen, I would have made the same decision. I've certainly got no regrets."

His compatriot Herbert said there was more to LIV than the lucrative contracts, though he acknowledged the past year had been taxing due to the uncertainty around the tour.

"We obviously made some great money - which everyone wants to highlight pretty quickly - but we got incredible opportunities," said Herbert, a two-time winner on the LIV tour.

"My game got infinitely better as a result of going to LIV. I think I've never been in a better position to be able to contend and win a major championship."