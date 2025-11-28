Leishman moves into contention at Australian PGA Championship, Rankin leads

Marc Leishman moved into contention at the European tour's season-opening Australian PGA Championship on Friday after shooting a 68 to sit two shots behind surprise clubhouse leader Brett Rankin at Royal Queensland.

Home hero Leishman, a six-times winner on the U.S. tour, mixed five birdies with four bogeys after starting a roller-coaster second round from the back nine, keeping in touch with a long chip-in for eagle on the par-five seventh.

"I've won big tournaments before so I know how to win," the burly 42-year-old told reporters.

"I feel like I’m doing everything that I can do and playing well. So hopefully I can just execute on the weekend and get over the line."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Leishman moved to a seven-under total of 135, two behind Rankin, who grinded through 27 holes in the Brisbane heat and humidity after Thursday's opening round was cut short by a storm.

Rankin finished his first round in seven-under par early in the morning then shot 69 in the second round, ruing a double-bogey on the par-three 17th as his back tightened up.

"I’m almost 40 now, so I’m starting to get those aches and pains and I just can't do what I used to do when I was 22," said the 39-year-old, ranked 981st in the world.

"It’d mean the world to me (to win), for sure .... It’d be the biggest, best thing so far besides having my daughter."

Rankin held a one-stroke lead over a clutch of players including Portugal's Ricardo Gouveia, home golfer Christopher Wood and Frenchman Tom Vaillant.

Australian Geoff Ogilvy, who won his only major at the U.S. Open in 2006, turned back the clock with a round of 68 to be five under, four behind Rankin.