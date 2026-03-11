Logo
Lemina header gives Galatasaray 1-0 win over Liverpool
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Galatasaray v Liverpool - Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey - March 10, 2026 Galatasaray's Mario Lemina celebrates scoring their first goal with Victor Osimhen REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Galatasaray v Liverpool - Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey - March 10, 2026 Galatasaray's Mario Lemina scores their first goal past Liverpool's Giorgi Mamardashvili REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Galatasaray v Liverpool - Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey - March 10, 2026 Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Galatasaray v Liverpool - Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey - March 10, 2026 Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk reacts after a disallowed goal REUTERS/Murad Sezer
11 Mar 2026 03:59AM (Updated: 11 Mar 2026 04:06AM)
ISTANBUL, March 10 : Galatasaray secured a 1-0 home win over Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday thanks to an early header from Mario Lemina in a compelling contest with both sides having goals disallowed late on.

Despite early pressure from Liverpool, Lemina put the Turkish side ahead after seven minutes, diving to head home after Victor Osimhen nodded a corner back across goal.

The hosts maintained the momentum after the early goal, with Giorgi Mamardashvili producing several superb saves in the Liverpool goal.

Just after the hour mark, Osimhen tapped the ball into an open net, but Liverpool were spared as Baris Alper Yilmaz had been offside in the build-up.

As the clock ticked down, the visitors, in manager Arne Slot's 100th match in charge, began to create chances that forced Galatasaray onto the defensive, with keeper Ugurcan Cakir producing a superb save to deny Hugo Ekitike's chipped effort.

Liverpool did find the net in the 70th minute, forcing the ball over the line following a goalmouth scramble, but the effort was ruled out following a VAR review, with the ball seemingly striking Ibrahima Konate's hand before ricocheting into the net.

Liverpool will host Galatasaray in the second leg on March 18.

Source: Reuters
