Lemina header gives Galatasaray 1-0 win over Liverpool

ISTANBUL, March 10 : Galatasaray secured a 1-0 home win over Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday thanks to an early header from Mario Lemina in a compelling contest with both sides having goals disallowed late on.

Despite early pressure from Liverpool, Lemina put the Turkish side ahead after seven minutes, diving to head home after Victor Osimhen nodded a corner back across goal.

The hosts maintained the momentum after the early goal, with Giorgi Mamardashvili producing several superb saves in the Liverpool goal.

Just after the hour mark, Osimhen tapped the ball into an open net, but Liverpool were spared as Baris Alper Yilmaz had been offside in the build-up.

As the clock ticked down, the visitors, in manager Arne Slot's 100th match in charge, began to create chances that forced Galatasaray onto the defensive, with keeper Ugurcan Cakir producing a superb save to deny Hugo Ekitike's chipped effort.

Liverpool did find the net in the 70th minute, forcing the ball over the line following a goalmouth scramble, but the effort was ruled out following a VAR review, with the ball seemingly striking Ibrahima Konate's hand before ricocheting into the net.

Liverpool will host Galatasaray in the second leg on March 18.