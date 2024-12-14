Lemina stripped of Wolves captaincy

Defensive midfielder Mario Lemina has been replaced as Wolverhampton Wanderers captain by Portuguese right back Nelson Semedo, manager Gary O'Neil said on Friday, days after the Gabon international's altercation with West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen.

The 31-year-old Lemina apologised after the incident, which took place after Wolves suffered a 2-1 Premier League defeat against 14th-placed West Ham on Monday in which Bowen scored the winning goal for the home side.

Lemina has made 75 appearances for Wolves since joining them from French side Nice last year.

"We've decided to move the captaincy to Nelson and Nelson will captain the group from now on," O'Neil told reporters.

"Of course, the other night sparked the conversation, but it was an important conversation that had to be had. Mario and myself have a good understanding now of how we move forward and what it looks like.

"We've spoken a lot this week - me, Mario and some of the other senior players. What happened after the game can't happen.

"We all understand emotions can rise, that we're in a tough moment and everyone's fighting and giving everything under big stress and pressure. But they're scenes we won't see again, definitely."

O'Neil added that Lemina will still be part of the senior group.

The midlands club are 19th in the Premier League table with nine points from 15 matches, having won just two those games. They next host promoted Ipswich Town, who sit in 18th place, on Saturday.