Lens consolidate second place with another home win

PARIS : RC Lens came from behind to beat Clermont 2-1 and consolidate their second place in Ligue 1 by extending their perfect run at home on Saturday.

The visitors went ahead in the first half thanks to Salis Abdul Samed's own goal before Lens got two goals after the break, from Wesley Said and Seko Fofana.

The result put Lens, who have won all their home games this season, on 36 points from 15 games, two behind Paris St Germain before they host AJ Auxerre on Sunday in their last outing before the World Cup break. Clermont are 10th on 19 points.

Lens had the upper hand in a lively first half but they were caught cold when Saif-Eddine Khaoui's deflected corner was turned into his own net by Abdul Samed seven minutes from the break.

For the first time this season, Lens found themselves behind on their home turf.

They besieged Clermont's area in the second half and were rewarded on the hour when Said latched on to a Florian Sotoca cross from the right.

The danger came from the right again eight minutes later, with Jonathan Gradit's cross being collected by Fofana, who pushed the ball past Mateusz Wieteska before firing home to give the hosts a deserved win - their eighth in a row at their Bollaert stadium.