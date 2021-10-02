Logo
Lens cut PSG lead to six points in empty stadium
Lens cut PSG lead to six points in empty stadium

On target: Lens forward Arnaud Kalimuendo (centre) celebrates his second goal

02 Oct 2021 05:40AM (Updated: 02 Oct 2021 05:40AM)
PARISL Lens cut Paris Saint-Germain's lead at the top of Ligue 1 to six points on Friday (Oct 1) with a 2-0 win over Reims although their fans were forced to stay away.

Teenage striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, on loan from PSG, scored both Lens goals as the team moved to 18 points.

PSG lead with 24 points from eight games and have a game in hand.

Lens were playing their second home match at Stade Bollaert behind closed doors following crowd trouble last month in the local derby with Lille.

Kalimuendo, just 19, opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot after a red card handed to Reims teenage winger Hugo Ekitike for dangerous play.

Kalimuendo added his second in the 52nd minute as Lens bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Strasbourg in their last, crowdless, home game.

Source: AFP

