Lens down to fourth as winless run continues in Lyon

PARIS : RC Lens's winless run in Ligue 1 continued with a 2-1 defeat at improving Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday as they slipped to fourth in the standings.

Alexandre Lacazette and Rayan Cherki scored for Lyon either side of Diver Machado's equaliser as the hosts prevailed against a Lens side who played the better football but lacked sharpness in front of goal.

The result left Franck Haise's team, who picked up only two points from their last four league matches, on 46 points from 23 games, one behind third-placed Monaco after the principality side beat leaders Paris St Germain (54) on Saturday.

Lyon, who have bagged 10 points in their last four games, are ninth on 35 points.

OL opened the scoring against the run of play in the 23rd minute when Lacazette found the back of the net with a low cross shot after being played through by Cherki.

Lens hit back six minutes from the break as Julien Le Cardinal's cross was deflected by Florian Sotoca into the path of Machado, who fired home from close range.

Lacazette picked up a thigh injury on the stroke of halftime and was replaced by Amin Sarr.

The hosts upped the pace after the interval and Cherki gave them the advantage again with a low shot, before Sotoca and Sekou Fofana missed chances to equalise.