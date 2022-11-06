Logo
Sport

Lens enjoy easy win over Angers

06 Nov 2022 06:10AM (Updated: 06 Nov 2022 06:10AM)
Second-placed Lens had little trouble beating bottom club Angers in Ligue 1 on Saturday, winning 2-1 in a game where they were never troubled until the final minutes.

Wesley Said put the visitors ahead when he controlled Florian Sotoca's cross with one touch and powered it into the lower left corner of the box in the 21st minute.

Facundo Medina doubled the lead for the visitors in the 51st minute after an assist from Kevin Danso inside the box.

Angers reduced the deficit three minutes before the end when Miha Blazic headed the ball into the corner of the net following a set-piece.

Lens have 33 points from 14 games and are two points behind leaders Paris St Germain, who play at Lorient on Sunday. Angers are bottom of the table with eight points.

Source: Reuters

