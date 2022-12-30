Logo
Sport

Lens falter in title race after draw at Nice, Marseille hit six
Sport

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - OGC Nice v RC Lens - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - December 29, 2022 RC Lens' Jean Onana in action REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - OGC Nice v RC Lens - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - December 29, 2022 RC Lens' Florian Sotoca celebrates a disallowed goal after a VAR review REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - OGC Nice v RC Lens - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - December 29, 2022 OGC Nice's Nicolas Pepe clashes with RC Lens' Jonathan Gradit REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - OGC Nice v RC Lens - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - December 29, 2022 OGC Nice's Ross Barkley reacts REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - OGC Nice v RC Lens - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - December 29, 2022 OGC Nice's mascot Mefi before the match REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
30 Dec 2022 06:26AM (Updated: 30 Dec 2022 06:26AM)
Second-placed Lens were held to a 0-0 draw at mid-table Nice on Thursday as they failed to keep pace with Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain who won on their return after the World Cup break.

Lens controlled the game from the start but could not find the breakthrough in a mostly uneventful half and the pattern resumed after the break as Nice looked to counter-attack.

The hosts had a chance to snatch the points but substitute Remy Lascary's shot from outside the box three minutes into stoppage time flew wide.

PSG captain Marquinhos scored at both ends against Racing Strasbourg on Wednesday before a last-gasp Kylian Mbappe penalty secured a 2-1 victory as they stretched their lead at the top.

Lens now have 37 points, seven behind PSG after 16 games.

Marseille fired six goals past visitors Toulouse, with six different scorers including an own goal, as they won 6-1.

The win took Marseille up to third with 33 points, two points above fourth-placed Stade Rennais who lost 3-1 at Stade Reims, while Toulouse are 13th on 16 points.

Source: Reuters

