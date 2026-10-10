Lens hang on for much needed win to climb up Ligue 1 standings

LENS, France,, Oct 9 : RC Lens claimed only their second Ligue 1 win of the season on Friday after holding off second-placed Olympique Lyonnais for a 2-1 home victory.

Veteran striker Florian Sotoca put the hosts ahead 10 minutes before the break and left back Matthieu Udol added the second 14 minutes from time as Lens dominated the game.

But when Udol was dismissed in the 84th minute, it offered Lyon a lifeline and they immediately pulled one back when teenager Khalis Merah took advantage of a defensive slip.

However, they proved unable to score a second goal and preserve their unbeaten start to the season.

Lens were last season’s runners-up but had made a slow start to the new campaign after seeing coach Pierre Sage leave for Crystal Palace and then firing his replacement Dino Toppmoeller four matches into the season.

Friday’s win was a first victory for new coach Yannick Cahuzac in his second game since taking over.

Success for Lens saw them leap from 15th spot to seventh in the standings, with seven points. Lyon remain second with 11 points.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Durban; Editing by xx)