Leo Ceara doubles up as Marinos start Asian campaign with win

HONG KONG : Japan's Yokohama F Marinos made a winning start to their Asian Champions League campaign on Saturday when a first half double from striker Leo Ceara secured a 2-1 victory over Vietnam's Hoang Anh Gia Lai.

The Brazilian struck twice in six minutes to put Kevin Muscat's side in command of the Group J tie in Ho Chi Minh City before Takuya Kida's 31st minute own goal gave the Vietnamese hope.

Leo Ceara leapt up to backheel Katsuya Nagato's corner under goalkeeper Huynh Tuan Linh in the 19th minute and doubled his side's lead in the 25th minute when he again combined with Nagato, this time heading home.

Kida nodded into his own goal following Nguyen Cong Phuong's corner but Yokohama should have restored their two-goal cushion, with Leo Ceara thumping his header against the bar early in the second half.

The win means Marinos top the group at the end of the opening round of matches after two-time champions Jeonbuk Motors from South Korea were held to a 0-0 draw by Sydney FC.

Neither side impressed at the Thong Nhat Stadium with former Swansea City striker Mo Barrow denied late in the game when his header was saved on the line by Sydney goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne.

Only the winners of each of the five groups being played in the east of the continent are sure to advance to the next round, where they will be joined by the three best runners-up.

Hong Kong champions Kitchee made a winning start to life in Group J when Ruslan Mingazow scored the only goal of the game to secure a 1-0 win over Thailand's Chiangrai United.

The Turkmenistan international swept his effort home 17 minutes into the game as Alex Chu's side look to reach the knockout rounds for the first time.

Kitchee are one of only three teams in Group J alongside Chiangrai and Japan's Vissel Kobe after Shanghai Port withdrew from the competition last week due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Chinese government in their home city.

