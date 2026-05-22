'The right path for me moving forward': Singapore star Letitia Sim retires from competitive swimming

SINGAPORE: Olympian and multi-time SEA Games gold medalist Letitia Sim has retired from competitive swimming, Singapore Aquatics announced on Friday (May 22).

Sim holds four individual national records, owns multiple SEA Games gold medals and competed at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

"I am grateful for my time with Singapore Aquatics and for all of the opportunities and support they have provided me over the past few years. While I am proud of my accomplishments in the pool, I am even more thankful for the relationships, experiences, and memories created both in and out of the water that have shaped me into the person I am today," said the 23-year-old.

"With that being said, I have decided to pursue a career outside of swimming. This was not an easy decision to make, but after much reflection, I know it is the right path for me moving forward."

At the last edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Sim registered two fourth-placed finishes in the 100m and 200m breaststroke.

She also set a national record in the women’s 50m breaststroke en route to finishing seventh. That record still stands today.

Sim, who recently graduated from the University of Michigan, had a stellar SEA Games last year. She won five golds, setting five meet records, four of which were in individual events.

"These feats are the reward for years of sacrifice, perseverance, and belief when things were not always easy," said Singapore Aquatics.

"A performance worthy of her legacy. Thank you Letitia. We are so proud of you."