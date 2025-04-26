Leverkusen beat Augsburg to postpone Bayern's title celebrations

LEVERKUSEN, Germany :Bayer Leverkusen beat Augsburg 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday to postpone leaders Bayern Munich's expected title win by at least a week.

The still reigning Bundesliga champions are on 67 points, eight behind leaders Bayern with three matches left to play. The Bavarians can seal their 34th league crown with a win at RB Leipzig next week.

Before Saturday's game Leverkusen fans greeted coach Xabi Alonso, who led their team to an undefeated domestic league and Cup double last season, with loud applause and the unfurling of banners urging him to stay at the club.

The Spaniard, who has a contract to 2026, is a target for several top European teams, including reportedly Real Madrid, and has declined to say if he will be at Leverkusen next season.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Forward Patrik Schick struck in the 13th minute with Leverkusen's first real chance, drilling home from the edge of the box for his 19th league goal of the season.

Leverkusen had the ball in the net again but Nathan Tella's header at the far post was ruled offside.

They made amends in first-half stoppage time when Emiliano Buendia curled a shot past goalkeeper Finna Dahmen to make it 2-0 and ensure three points for the hosts.

"It was a better game for us, with better energy and more self-belief," Alonso told a press conference.

Leverkusen had drawn their previous two league games to lose ground in the title race with Bayern.

"We were solid and focused and I'm satisfied with this game. We'll use this feeling for the next three games," Alonso added.