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Leverkusen beat Bayern in Bundesliga profit ranking, league report shows
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Leverkusen beat Bayern in Bundesliga profit ranking, league report shows

Leverkusen beat Bayern in Bundesliga profit ranking, league report shows
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke 04 - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - October 8, 2022 General view of a Bayer Leverkusen flag before the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/ File Photo
Leverkusen beat Bayern in Bundesliga profit ranking, league report shows
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v VfL Bochum - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 18, 2021 Bayern Munich fan waves a flag inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/ File Photo
28 May 2026 11:01PM (Updated: 28 May 2026 11:27PM)
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FRANKFURT, May 28 : Bayer Leverkusen topped the German Bundesliga's latest annual profit ranking, a report on financial results by Germany's top soccer league showed on Thursday, with this season's champions on the pitch, Bayern Munich, coming in second financially.

• The ranking - based on a mix of results over the 12 months until end-June 2025 for some clubs and until end-December 2025 for others - showed Leverkusen's financial edge over the Bavarians, who were bigger revenue generators, was mainly due to lower personnel expenses and other costs.

• Leverkusen's net income in 2025 of 133 million euros ($155 million) shot up from 3.1 million a year earlier, driven by higher revenues, and compared with an 18-club league average of 11.3 million.

• Bayern Munich's net income of 28 million euros in the fiscal year ending June 2025 was down from 43.6 million a year earlier.

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• The prior year's earnings champions, Borussia Dortmund, saw their net income decline from 44.3 million euros in the fiscal year until end-June 2024 to 6.5 million in the 12 months through June 2025.

• Bottom-placed in earnings terms were TSG Hoffenheim, with a net loss of 26.6 million euros for the fiscal year, compared with a net loss of 23.2 million a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8595 euros)

Source: Reuters
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