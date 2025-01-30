Logo
Sport

Leverkusen beat Sparta 2-0 to book round of 16 spot
Leverkusen beat Sparta 2-0 to book round of 16 spot

Soccer Football - Champions League - Bayer Leverkusen v Sparta Prague - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - January 29, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen's Nathan Tella celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - Champions League - Bayer Leverkusen v Sparta Prague - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - January 29, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz scores their first goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - Champions League - Bayer Leverkusen v Sparta Prague - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - January 29, 2025 Sparta Prague's Lukas Sadilek in action with Bayer Leverkusen's Alex Grimaldo REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - Champions League - Bayer Leverkusen v Sparta Prague - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - January 29, 2025 Sparta Prague's Peter Vindahl Jensen makes a save from Bayer Leverkusen's Alex Grimaldo REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - Champions League - Bayer Leverkusen v Sparta Prague - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - January 29, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz in action with Sparta Prague's Veljko Birmancevic REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
30 Jan 2025 06:24AM
PRAGUE : A goal in each half sent Bayer Leverkusen into the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday with a comfortable 2-0 win over a toothless Sparta Prague side unable to offer much resistance to the German champions.

Leverkusen broke through in the 32nd minute after dominating play from the opening whistle when Jeremie Frimpong collected the ball at midfield, raced down the right flank and sent in a cross to Florian Wirtz who hit a first-time shot past Sparta keeper Peter Vindahl.

The German club spent most of the match piling pressure on Sparta's backline while the visitors struggled to hold possession or create attacking opportunities.

Nathan Tella gave Leverkusen breathing room in the 64th minute when he slammed home a rebound into an empty net after Vindahl did well to parry away Alejandro Grimaldo's direct free kick from outside the penalty area.

Sparta forward Victor Olatunji created two quick chances just after the re-start but the visitors never offered much of a threat to coach Xabi Alonso's side.

Sparta Prague drop out of the competition after a disappointing campaign they exited with one win, a draw and six losses.

Source: Reuters

