Leverkusen boss Alonso expects 'top game' at Frankfurt

Eight points separate Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga standings ahead of Saturday's match and manager Xabi Alonso said his side were braced for a tough outing as they look to close the gap to leaders Bayern Munich.

Second-placed Leverkusen, the reigning Bundesliga champions, trail Bayern by eight points after 23 matches, while Frankfurt sit third.

While Leverkusen, who have lost just one Bundesliga game this season, will take confidence from their 2-1 home win over Frankfurt in October, Dino Toppmoller's side will be desperate to bounce back from last week's 4-0 thrashing at Bayern as they chase Champions League football for next season.

"Frankfurt have a lot of quality collectively and individually. We expect a tough game against a very good opponent," Alonso told reporters on Friday.

"Frankfurt are third in the table and strong at home. I expect a top game. They are good in possession and good on the counter-attack, they switch flexibly between a back three and back four.

"We need a clear game plan and at the same time we have to react flexibly."

Visitors Leverkusen will be without centre backs Piero Hincapie and Jeanuel Belocian, as well as forward Martin Terrier.

But Alonso, who will have one eye on Wednesday's Champions League round of 16 first leg tie against Bayern at the Allianz Arena, said his side will go full out.

"We always play at full throttle. In every game. The best team will line up tomorrow, as always," the Spaniard said.