Leverkusen CEO says success is spurring growth and hunger for more titles

BERLIN : Bayer Leverkusen's sensational run to a undefeated domestic league and Cup double last year boosted club membership, season ticket waiting lists and finances, while whetting its appetite for more silverware, club CEO Fernando Carro said in an interview.

Leverkusen, whose only defeat in any competition last season was in the Europa League final against Atalanta, are currently second in the Bundesliga and through to the German Cup last four and the Champions League Round of 16.

On Saturday they host league leaders Bayern Munich, whom they trail by eight points.

"It is a very important match to keep the Bundesliga exciting," Carro told Reuters on Friday.

By qualifying directly for the Champions League round of 16, Leverkusen should be fresher than Bayern Munich, who faced Celtic on Wednesday in the first leg of their playoff.

"It is definitely a big relief (to have qualified)," Carro said. "It would have been another trip this week and that would have been tough."

With about two-thirds of the league campaign gone, Carro said it would already have been successful by the standards of past years, but that last season's maiden Bundesliga title had raised Leverkusen's sights.

"With the success of last year we want to be closer to number one in the Bundesliga," he said. "But that's complaining on a high level."

Success has boosted revenues as more tickets and merchandising are sold and more sponsors come in, including new kit provider New Balance, who signed up on Thursday.

The deal is reportedly twice the size of the previous kit provider deal, valued at two to three million euros.

Carro did not want to confirm reported figures but said the New Balance deal was "a great increase".

"We are selling more merchandising, we have a big waiting list for season tickets - of 14,000. We have increased membership from 25,000 to 70,000. We have new sponsors."

Still, the main question on many Leverkusen fans' minds is whether the team can hold on for another season to coach Xabi Alonso, contracted until 2026, with several top European clubs eager to sign the Spaniard.

"He has a contract until next year," Carro said curtly. "We assume that he will be here next year."