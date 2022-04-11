Leverkusen draw blank at Bochum after Diaby's penalty slip

BERLIN: A slip while taking a penalty cost France winger Moussa Diaby the chance to score as Bayer Leverkusen were held to a goalless draw at Bochum on Sunday (Apr 10) in the Bundesliga.

Leverkusen, who remain third in Germany's top flight, were awarded a penalty when Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick went down in the area midway through the second half.

Diaby stepped up to take the spot kick, but slipped striking the ball, which flew into the net only after rebounding off his standing leg.

The referee spotted the second touch, which is against the rules, and disallowed the goal as Diaby rued his bad luck.

The result leaves Leverkusen trailing 17 points behind runaway league leaders Bayern Munich, who inched towards a tenth straight Bundesliga title on Saturday with a 1-0 home win over Augsburg.