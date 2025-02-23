Leverkusen ease past Kiel to cut Bayern's lead to five points

KIEL, Germany : Reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen eased past struggling Holstein Kiel 2-0 with a goal and an assist from Amine Adli in the Bundesliga on Saturday to close the gap on leaders Bayern Munich to five points.

The win earned Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso a new all-time league record, his 28th consecutive away game in the league without defeat, more than any other coach in Bundesliga history.

It was one-way traffic from the start and Leverkusen, who face Bayern in the Champions League Round of 16, took the lead through Patrik Schick when he volleyed in a superb Amine Adli cross at the far post in the ninth minute.

Morocco international Adli, who only returned to action last week following a leg fracture in October, scored on the stroke of halftime, chipping the ball over Kiel keeper Timon Weiner after good early work from Wirtz, who also went close twice late in the second half.

Leverkusen are second on 50 points, with Bayern in top spot on 55 and hosting Eintracht Frankfurt, third on 42, on Sunday.