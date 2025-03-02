Leverkusen enjoy perfect warm-up for Bayern last-16 clash, says Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso hailed his side's 4-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday as the ideal tune-up for next week's mouth-watering Champions League last-16 showdown with title rivals Bayern Munich.

Leverkusen were never threatened by Frankfurt after a seven-minute blitz in the first half saw them score three goals and, apart from a defensive blunder, they had control of the match.

Leverkusen now prepare for Wednesday's Champions League first-leg clash at Bayern, who lead them in the Bundesliga race by nine points after Friday's 3-1 win at Vfb Stuttgart.

"I'm very happy, very proud," Alonso told reporters.

"From the start, we showed we were fully focused, in every action, both with and without the ball.

"A complete performance with a great scoreline. The perfect preparation for Wednesday night in the Champions League."

Alonso stressed the quality of the display against the third-placed side, who had suffered one home defeat all season.

"I am very pleased, especially with the way we played - at a high tempo and with good control of the ball in the first 35 minutes - against a direct rival like Eintracht. It is always difficult to play against them," he said.

Alonso said his team were now ready for the first leg of the all-German clash, which will be the two teams' first meeting in a major European competition.

"We are ready for the next challenge - in Munich, against the best team in Germany. We will see. We are in a good moment, and we will give it our all," he said.

"Are we favourites? We are not foolish. We are playing against FC Bayern ... We have to show them a lot of respect," Alonso added of a team who have won the six European Cups.