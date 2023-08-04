Logo
Leverkusen extend deal with coach Xabi Alonso to 2026
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Bayer Leverkusen v AS Roma - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - May 18, 2023 Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

04 Aug 2023 08:23PM
BERLIN : Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has signed a two-year extension of his contract that will keep him at the Bundesliga club until 2026, the team said on Friday.

The Spaniard who took over the then struggling club in October last year, led Leverkusen to a sixth place finish and a Europa League semi-final spot last season.

"I am thankful for this faith that Bayer 04 puts in me,' said Alonso, a former World Cup winner with Spain who is in his first senior coaching post.

"The fact that we have the same ideas and directions in sporting matters shows great proximity and faith between club bosses and myself."

Leverkusen will again play in the Europa League this season.

Source: Reuters

