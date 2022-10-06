Leverkusen fire coach Seoane, Alonso to take over

Bayer Leverkusen have sacked coach Gerardo Seoane after a poor start to the season, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old Swiss will be replaced by Spaniard Xabi Alonso who has signed a contract until the end of June, 2024.

Leverkusen are second bottom of the German top flight, with one win from eight games and five points.

They lost 2-0 to Portuguese side Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday and were knocked out of the German Cup in the first round by third division SV Elversberg.

"Unfortunately, we have strayed from the road to success. From our point of view, the early elimination from the DFB Cup, but especially the fact that the current position in the Bundesliga is far below our expectations, made the change of coach imperative," sport director Simon Rolfes said.