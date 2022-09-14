Logo
Leverkusen late show sinks Atletico
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Bayer Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - September 13, 2022 Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby scores their second goal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Bayer Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - September 13, 2022 Bayer Leverkusen's Robert Andrich celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Bayer Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - September 13, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa and teammates look dejected after the match REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
14 Sep 2022 05:10AM (Updated: 14 Sep 2022 05:10AM)
LEVERKUSEN, Germany : Bayer Leverkusen left it late but pulled off a 2-0 win at home to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday to kickstart their Champions League campaign and ease the pressure on coach Gerardo Seoane.

The German side showed more intent to win the game than the visitors and finally found a breakthrough when Robert Andrich found the bottom corner of the net in the 84th minute after a cut-back from Jeremie Frimpong.

Dutch fullback Frimpong was a handful for Atletico when he came off the bench in the second half and also set up the second goal, taken confidently by Moussa Diaby in the 87th.

The win took Leverkusen second in Group B on three points, level with third-placed Atletico.

Source: Reuters

