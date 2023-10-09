Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leverkusen move top of Bundesliga with 3-0 win over Cologne
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leverkusen move top of Bundesliga with 3-0 win over Cologne

Leverkusen move top of Bundesliga with 3-0 win over Cologne
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v FC Cologne - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - October 8, 2023 Bayer Leverkusen's Jonas Hofmann, Granit Xhaka and teammates applaud fans after the match REUTERS/Edith Geuppert
Leverkusen move top of Bundesliga with 3-0 win over Cologne
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v FC Cologne - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - October 8, 2023 Bayer Leverkusen players celebrate in front of their fans after the match REUTERS/Edith Geuppert
Leverkusen move top of Bundesliga with 3-0 win over Cologne
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v FC Cologne - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - October 8, 2023 FC Cologne's Marvin Schwabe in action with Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong REUTERS/Edith Geuppert
Leverkusen move top of Bundesliga with 3-0 win over Cologne
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v FC Cologne - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - October 8, 2023 Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong in action with FC Cologne's Florian Kainz REUTERS/Edith Geuppert
09 Oct 2023 12:00AM (Updated: 09 Oct 2023 01:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LEVERKUSEN, Germany: Bayer Leverkusen cruised past Cologne 3-0 on Sunday (Oct 8) to take the lead in the Bundesliga title race with their sixth win in seven league matches.

Xabi Alonso's team, who are still undefeated, scored twice in the first half through Jonas Hofmann and Jeremie Frimpong and added a third through the club's top scorer Victor Boniface midway through the second half.

They are now on 19 points, one ahead of second-placed VfB Stuttgart, and two in front of Borussia Dortmund, who are third.

Champions Bayern Munich, on 14, are in action later on Sunday against Freiburg.

Leverkusen took a 22nd-minute lead after a perfect passing move across the entire pitch and with Florian Wirtz's backheel flick setting up Germany international Hofmann for his fourth goal of the campaign.

Hofmann has now scored in three Bundesliga matches in a row for the first time in his career.

After sloppy Cologne defending, Alex Grimaldo cut the ball back from the left and despite a crowded box, Frimpong was completely unmarked at the far post to stab it in 10 minutes later.

With Cologne on the backfoot throughout the game, the hosts missed several chances before Nigeria forward Boniface completed another textbook quick attack with a tap-in after 67 minutes to take his league tally to seven goals.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football Bundesliga

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.