Leverkusen must beat Atletico to close on top-eight finish, says Alonso

MADRID : Bayer Leverkusen need to be ruthless to win at Atletico Madrid and edge closer to a direct spot in the Champions League last 16, manager Xabi Alonso said ahead of Tuesday's clash.

Alonso's side are fourth on 13 points in the table, with the top eight teams qualifying automatically for the round of 16 and the next 16 entering a two-legged playoff to join them.

Diego Simeone's Atleti are 11th but only a point behind Leverkusen and a win on Tuesday would either side in a great position to progress with one game still to play.

"We want to be in the top eight," Alonso told a press conference on Monday. "That's our short-term goal. We're close, but not that close. We have to fight for it and winning tomorrow's match is fundamental for us... but for them too.

"We have to wait and see how things develop tomorrow. If we don't score, it will be more difficult. We need to give our best and fight for the win at any cost because we have a great chance in front of us.

"The more we have a clear idea of the match and the moment it demands, the better. Because we all know how the Metropolitano Stadium lights up in games like this, and we have to control that, be prepared for the pressure.

"The team (Leverkusen) is in a good moment. The players have conviction of what we are doing."

Last season's German double winners will set foot in Atletico's sold-out ground off the back of 11 consecutive wins across all competitions and are second in the Bundesliga standings, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

However, Alonso heaped praise on Atleti, who were on the best winning run in their history before a surprising 1-0 loss at lowly Leganes on Saturday ended their 15-game winning streak.

Atletico are second in LaLiga, two points behind Real Madrid and five ahead of third-placed Barcelona.

'GOOD MOMENT'

"We are both in a good moment," added Alonso. "Atletico, despite the last defeat, are in a great vein of form and you see many reasons why they are so strong.

"This may be Atletico's best squad in the last 10 years, they are able to rotate in all three competitions and the team still function well. They are ready to achieve big ambitions.

"In LaLiga they will fight until the end, in the Copa del Rey they are in the quarter-finals (against Getafe) and tomorrow will as difficult a challenge as it could be."

Alonso dismissed questions regarding rumours linking him to Real Madrid, where he played for five seasons and won several titles, including the 2014 Champions League.

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti has been under pressure after his side were thrashed 5-2 by Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup earlier this month, with some fans booing him and his team in their Copa del Rey last-16 win over Celta Vigo on Thursday.

"I can't tell you anything. We are in the middle of the season and all clubs have big objectives," Alonso said.

"Over the years, time passes, but the affection (between Real Madrid and I) endures. That relationship is unforgettable, and we are grateful for it because the bond is very strong.

"It was a very beautiful period as a player, they were very intense years. We struggled to get what we wanted and it was a great celebration when we got it.

"(The rumours) don't bother me, it doesn't surprise me and I'm prepared for it. It's an honour to be mentioned but I'm worried about the match against Atleti, we've got enough on our plate."