Leverkusen must move on from Bayern loss, says Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen's players must be professional and quickly move on from their chastening 3-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, manager Xabi Alonso said on Friday ahead of a Bundesliga clash with Werder Bremen.

On Wednesday, Leverkusen suffered their first defeat to Bayern since Alonso took charge in October 2022, and saw their hopes of advancing to the Champions League quarter-finals all but evaporate.

Alonso said his side could not afford to wallow in their disappointment and urged them to refocus their attention on the Bundesliga, where defending champions Leverkusen sit second in the standings, eight points behind Bayern.

"The mood today is better than yesterday. We discussed everything as usual, we have to be professional and focus on the next game," Alonso told reporters ahead of their home match against Werder on Saturday.

"Today was our first and last training session in preparation for tomorrow. We want to take every competition very seriously and now the Bundesliga is next on the agenda. We are in a position where a lot can still happen and everything is open...

"We're used to switching between the Champions League and Bundesliga, so it shouldn't be a problem for us. We need fresh legs and a clear head, no matter who we're playing and in which competition. We want to go full throttle every game."

The Spanish manager said midfielder Robert Andrich was unlikely to feature against 12th-placed Werder, adding: "He still has the flu and isn't feeling well yet."

Following their meeting with Werder, Leverkusen will play their Champions League last-16 return game against Bayern at home on Tuesday.

"We need more energy and more clarity for this second leg," Alonso said.