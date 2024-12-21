Leverkusen out to end historic year on a high, Alonso says

Bayer Leverkusen will look to build on their recent good form and end their historic Bundesliga-winning year on a high when they host fifth-placed Freiburg on Saturday, manager Xabi Alonso said.

Following a tough run of five draws in six Bundesliga games, Leverkusen have secured four consecutive league wins and seven victories across all competitions.

Second-placed Leverkusen have the chance to narrow Bayern Munich’s four-point lead at the top of the standings with the leaders facing in-form fourth-placed RB Leipzig on Friday.

Bayern suffered their first league loss of the campaign to Mainz 05 last weekend.

Alonso's side did not lose a game all season as they won their first Bundesliga title in April.

"We are very happy that we could be part of the history of our club," the Spaniard told reporters on Friday.

"Only the game against Freiburg counts for us at the moment. We want to end the year with a good performance and a good result."

Alonso attributed Leverkusen's turnaround to defensive improvements.

"In spite of several injuries, we have produced great performances and shown great commitment in the last few matches," he said.

"It was very important for us to become significantly more solid in defence. But we want to carry on and do more, best of all against Freiburg."

Forward Victor Boniface and midfielder Jonas Hofmann are set to return from injuries in January.