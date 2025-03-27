Leverkusen ready to pile pressure on league leaders Bayern, says Alonso

BERLIN : Reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen will put as much pressure as they can on league leaders Bayern Munich as they battle to keep their title hopes alive, coach Xabi Alonso said ahead of Friday's home game against strugglers VfL Bochum.

With eight matches remaining, Alonso's team, domestic double winners last season, are in second place in the Bundesliga on 56 points, six behind leaders Bayern.

"This is super important for us," Alonso told a press conference on Thursday.

"It is clear what we have to do and that is to fight until the end and the first chance we have to reduce Bayern's lead to three points is tomorrow," he said.

Bayern are in action on Saturday against visiting St Pauli.

"We want to put as much pressure on them as possible," Alonso said. "If we win and get the three points then it is a better situation for us. That is the wish and the idea we should have going into the game tomorrow."

On Tuesday Leverkusen face third-tier club Arminia Bielefeld in their German Cup semi-final.

"It is almost April and I have said if we are in a position in April then it's the time to fight for this chance," Alonso said. "It won't be easy but the will and the desire is there."