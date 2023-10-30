Logo
Leverkusen reclaim Bundesliga lead after beating Freiburg
Leverkusen reclaim Bundesliga lead after beating Freiburg

30 Oct 2023 02:38AM
Bayer Leverkusen reclaimed the top spot in the Bundesliga standings after beating Freiburg 2-1 at home on Sunday to remain unbeaten this season with eight wins in nine league games.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen are on 25 points, two clear of second-placed champions Bayern Munich. Freiburg are eighth with 13 points.

Florian Wirtz opened the scoring in the 36th minute, striking from inside the box towards the far post after brilliantly jinking and turning to trick the Freiburg defence.

Jonas Hofmann doubled the advantage for the hosts with a goal in the 60th minute before Freiburg pulled one back 10 minutes later through a Manuel Gulde header.

Source: Reuters

