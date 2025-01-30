Leverkusen sign Buendia on loan from Villa

Aston Villa's attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendia has joined Bayer Leverkusen on loan for the rest of the season, the Bundesliga champions said on Wednesday.

Argentina international Buendia has made 12 Premier League appearances off the bench for Villa this season, having missed nearly a year after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in August 2023 that required surgery.

The 28-year-old has also played for Getafe and won the English second-tier Championship twice with Norwich City.

"The Bundesliga is very appealing to me. Bayer Leverkusen are the defending champions and in my view one of the best and most interesting teams in Europe... it’s a great team that plays attractive football," Buendia said in a statement.

Leverkusen, who are eighth in the Champions League standings, will look to secure direct qualification to the last 16 when they host Sparta Prague later on Wednesday.