Sport

Leverkusen sign Buendia on loan from Villa
Sport

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Wycombe Wanderers v Aston Villa - Adams Park, High Wycombe, Britain - September 24, 2024 Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/ File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Round of 16 - Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - October 30, 2024 Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton in action with Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia and Ian Maatsen Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/ File Photo
30 Jan 2025 02:12AM
Aston Villa's attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendia has joined Bayer Leverkusen on loan for the rest of the season, the Bundesliga champions said on Wednesday.

Argentina international Buendia has made 12 Premier League appearances off the bench for Villa this season, having missed nearly a year after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in August 2023 that required surgery.

The 28-year-old has also played for Getafe and won the English second-tier Championship twice with Norwich City.

"The Bundesliga is very appealing to me. Bayer Leverkusen are the defending champions and in my view one of the best and most interesting teams in Europe... it’s a great team that plays attractive football," Buendia said in a statement.

Leverkusen, who are eighth in the Champions League standings, will look to secure direct qualification to the last 16 when they host Sparta Prague later on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

