Leverkusen sign defender Quansah from Liverpool

Bayer Leverkusen have signed England Under-21 international Jarell Quansah from Premier League club Liverpool on a five-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but British media reported that Leverkusen would pay up to 35 million pounds ($47.92 million), including five million pounds in potential add-ons.

The 22-year-old defender, a product of Liverpool's academy, made his senior debut in the 2023-24 season and went on to make 58 appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside outfit.

Quansah was part of the England squad which won the Under-21 European Championship this year under Lee Carsley.

"We are delighted to have signed Jarell Quansah, one of England's most promising centre-backs. He's quick, agile and a good footballer," Leverkusen's Sporting Director Simon Rolfes said in a statement.

Leverkusen, who finished second to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, appointed former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag as their head coach in May, replacing Xabi Alonso who left to join Real Madrid.

They sold Dutch right back Jeremie Frimpong and German international Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, with the latter departing last month for a fee of 100 million pounds and a further maximum of 16 million pounds in potential bonuses.

($1 = 0.7305 pounds)