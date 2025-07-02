Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

Sport

Leverkusen sign defender Quansah from Liverpool
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Leverkusen sign defender Quansah from Liverpool

Leverkusen sign defender Quansah from Liverpool

Soccer Football - Champions League - Liverpool Training - AXA Training Centre, Liverpool, Britain - November 26, 2024 Liverpool's Jarell Quansah during training Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

02 Jul 2025 05:37PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Bayer Leverkusen have signed England Under-21 international Jarell Quansah from Premier League club Liverpool on a five-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but British media reported that Leverkusen would pay up to 35 million pounds ($47.92 million), including five million pounds in potential add-ons.

The 22-year-old defender, a product of Liverpool's academy, made his senior debut in the 2023-24 season and went on to make 58 appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside outfit.

Quansah was part of the England squad which won the Under-21 European Championship this year under Lee Carsley.

"We are delighted to have signed Jarell Quansah, one of England's most promising centre-backs. He's quick, agile and a good footballer," Leverkusen's Sporting Director Simon Rolfes said in a statement.

Leverkusen, who finished second to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, appointed former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag as their head coach in May, replacing Xabi Alonso who left to join Real Madrid.

They sold Dutch right back Jeremie Frimpong and German international Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, with the latter departing last month for a fee of 100 million pounds and a further maximum of 16 million pounds in potential bonuses.

($1 = 0.7305 pounds)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement