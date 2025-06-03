Leverkusen sign Dutch goalkeeper Flekken from Brentford

Bayer Leverkusen have signed Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Premier League Brentford on a three-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old will return to Germany after two seasons at Brentford, where he made 74 appearances in the Premier League.

"Mark Flekken possesses a wide range of skills that a goalkeeper in modern top-flight football must possess," Leverkusen Sporting Director Simon Rolfes said.

"Mark exudes an impressive physical presence; from a footballing perspective, he has certainly been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League over the past two years."

Flekken, who has played eight times for the Netherlands, has spent the majority of his career in Germany with clubs including Freiburg and Duisburg.

Leverkusen appointed former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag as their head coach in May, replacing Xabi Alonso who left to join Real Madrid.