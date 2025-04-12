Leverkusen slip up in 0-0 home draw with Union as title chances dim

LEVERKUSEN, Germany : Champions Bayer Leverkusen laboured to a goalless draw against visiting Union Berlin on Saturday as their Bundesliga title hopes faded with five matches left to play.

Leverkusen are in second place on 63 points, with Bayern Munich, who host Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday, on 68.

Xabi Alonso's team did have control in the first half but rarely created scoring chances against a disciplined Union defence.

Even after Florian Wirtz came on just before the hour mark in his comeback from injury, the hosts struggled to threaten.

Union's Benedict Hollerbach should have done better when he was in front of goal in the 73rd with only Lukas Hradecky to beat but his weak chip went straight into the keeper's hands.

Despite late pressure and a golden chance for Jonathan Tah in stoppage time, Leverkusen could not find one of their trademark last-gasp winners and dropped valuable points in the title race.