Leverkusen snatch 1-0 win at Dortmund to stay in Champions League contention

BERLIN, April 11 : Bayer Leverkusen bagged a crucial 1-0 victory at second-placed Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday courtesy of captain Robert Andrich's first half winner, to stay in the mix for a top four finish with five matches left to play.

The 2024 Bundesliga champions are now fifth on 52 points, one behind fourth-placed VfB Stuttgart, who host Hamburg SV on Sunday. The top four teams qualify for next season's Champions League.

It was a disappointing afternoon for Dortmund, who hit the woodwork through Serhou Guirassy in the 83rd but also saw their defender Nico Schlotterbeck jeered by the home fans, who are unhappy by his delays before eventually signing a contract extension this week.

The Ruhr valley club is in second place on 64 points with five games left, while leaders Bayern Munich, on 73, can further increase their lead with a win at St Pauli later.

Leverkusen got off to a slow start but took the lead when Andrich intercepted a Ramy Bensebaini pass and his low drive surprised Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel.

Patrick Schick came close to a second goal for the visitors on the hour but Kobel stood his ground to block the Czech striker's close-range effort before Guirassy struck the woodwork in Dortmund's best chance of the game.