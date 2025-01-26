Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leverkusen squander two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Leipzig
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leverkusen squander two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Leipzig

Leverkusen squander two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Leipzig
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - January 25, 2025 RB Leipzig's Christoph Baumgartner scores their second goal past Bayer Leverkusen's Lukas Hradecky REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Leverkusen squander two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Leipzig
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - January 25, 2025 RB Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen reacts REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Leverkusen squander two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Leipzig
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - January 25, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka and Lukas Hradecky react REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Leverkusen squander two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Leipzig
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - January 25, 2025 RB Leipzig's Ridle Baku in action with Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Leverkusen squander two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Leipzig
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - January 25, 2025 RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons in action with Bayer Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
26 Jan 2025 12:44AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LEIPZIG, Germany : Champions Bayer Leverkusen wasted a two-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 draw at RB Leipzig on Saturday and drop six points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz continued his sensational form this season when he dribbled past three Leipzig players to hit the post and Patrik Schick drill in the rebound for a 19th-minute lead.

Wirtz then forced keeper Peter Gulacsi into a good save, tipping his shot onto the post, before the Germany international set up Aleix Garcia to tap in the second goal in the 36th minute.

Leipzig launched their comeback four minutes before the break through David Raum's free kick and they should have levelled when Benjamin Sesko found himself with the ball in front of goal in the 71st but his point-blank shot was blocked by keeper Lukas Hradecky.

They needed the help of Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba to level after he headed a cross in for a spectacular own goal five minutes from time.

Bayern Munich are on 48 points with Leverkusen in second place on 42.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement