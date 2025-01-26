Leverkusen squander two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Leipzig

LEIPZIG, Germany : Champions Bayer Leverkusen wasted a two-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 draw at RB Leipzig on Saturday and drop six points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz continued his sensational form this season when he dribbled past three Leipzig players to hit the post and Patrik Schick drill in the rebound for a 19th-minute lead.

Wirtz then forced keeper Peter Gulacsi into a good save, tipping his shot onto the post, before the Germany international set up Aleix Garcia to tap in the second goal in the 36th minute.

Leipzig launched their comeback four minutes before the break through David Raum's free kick and they should have levelled when Benjamin Sesko found himself with the ball in front of goal in the 71st but his point-blank shot was blocked by keeper Lukas Hradecky.

They needed the help of Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba to level after he headed a cross in for a spectacular own goal five minutes from time.

Bayern Munich are on 48 points with Leverkusen in second place on 42.