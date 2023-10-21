Logo
Leverkusen stay in top spot with 2-1 win over Wolfsburg
Sport

Leverkusen stay in top spot with 2-1 win over Wolfsburg

Leverkusen stay in top spot with 2-1 win over Wolfsburg
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen - Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany - October 21, 2023 Bayer Leverkusen's Alejandro Grimaldo celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Leverkusen stay in top spot with 2-1 win over Wolfsburg
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen - Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany - October 21, 2023 Bayer Leverkusen's Alejandro Grimaldo scores their second goal REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Leverkusen stay in top spot with 2-1 win over Wolfsburg
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen - Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany - October 21, 2023 VfL Wolfsburg's Kevin Paredes in action with Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Leverkusen stay in top spot with 2-1 win over Wolfsburg
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen - Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany - October 21, 2023 VfL Wolfsburg's Moritz Jenz in action with Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Leverkusen stay in top spot with 2-1 win over Wolfsburg
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen - Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany - October 21, 2023 Bayer Leverkusen players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
21 Oct 2023 11:38PM
WOLFSBURG, Germany : Bayer Leverkusen battled to a 2-1 win over hosts VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday with goals from Jeremie Frimpong and Spaniard Alejandro Grimaldo, to stay in top spot in the Bundesliga with their seventh win in eight league matches.

Unbeaten Leverkusen are on 22 points, one ahead of second-placed VfB Stuttgart, 3-0 winners at Union Berlin, and two ahead of Borussia Dortmund in third.

Champions Bayern Munich, in fourth place on 17, face Mainz 05 later on Saturday.

In a strong start to the game Leverkusen piled on the pressure and Frimpong was left unmarked at the far post, volleying in a Victor Boniface cross in the 13th minute to put Xabi Alonso's team in the driving seat.

Leverkusen should have scored again in the first half with chances from Boniface and Amine Adli.

Instead it was the Wolves who struck four minutes before the break when Leverkusen failed to clear a corner and the ball fell for Maxence Lacroix who slotted in to level.

The visitors snatched the winner just past the hour when Frimpong was sent through into the box but his cutback got a deflection with the ball landing for Grimaldo to thunder in.

Source: Reuters

