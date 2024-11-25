Leverkusen struggling to cope with injuries amid fixture pile-up, says Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen are dealing with several injury concerns ahead of Tuesday's Champions League home game against RB Salzburg and manager Xabi Alonso stressed that he needs all his players to compete in a packed schedule.

French striker Martin Terrier joined Leverkusen's long injury list on Sunday when the 27-year-old fractured his right forearm minutes before their 5-2 win over Heidenheim.

Earlier, winger Jonas Hofmann was ruled out for the rest of the year due to a muscle injury in his left thigh, joining striker Victor Boniface, winger Amine Adli, and centre backs Nordi Mukiele and Jeanuel Belocian on the sidelines.

"We need the whole squad but with six injured players, everyone is even more important. It's intense to play every three days. A special situation in which we need every single player," Alonso told reporters.

Along with injury concerns, Leverkusen have struggled with form in the past weeks as they drew 1-1 with Brest and then lost 4-0 to Liverpool in Europe's top competition.

Leverkusen, winners of the domestic double last season, are 13th in the Champions League standings and will face Salzburg who are 30th but Alonso said Pepijn Lijnders' side cannot be taken lightly.

"We know how important the upcoming home games against Salzburg and Inter are. We expect a good opponent tomorrow, Salzburg plays with a lot of intensity and dynamism. We want to get these important points in the BayArena," the Spaniard said.

"We need the energy from the fans. In difficult moments they can influence and push us."