Nov 29 : Ezequiel Fernandez scored an 80th-minute winner as Bayer Leverkusen handed Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund their first defeat of the season with a 2-1 victory at Signal Iduna Park on Sunday.

Dortmund had the chance to go four points clear at the top of the table, but failed to capitalise after Felix Nmecha had given them an early lead and only two points now separate the leaders from fifth-placed Leverkusen in a congested title race.

Dortmund, chasing their first Bundesliga crown since the 2011-12 season under Juergen Klopp, had been boosted by second-placed Bayern Munich's 0-0 draw at Hamburg on Saturday.

Leverkusen were worthy winners, however, creating the better chances after Nmecha scored Dortmund's opening goal in the Bundesliga for the third game in a row.

Patrik Schick netted his 100th Bundesliga goal with a header to level the game with a little over 20 minutes remaining, and Fernandez sealed the win late on with another header at the back post.

Third-placed Freiburg missed the chance to go top after conceding a 93rd-minute equaliser in a 2-2 home draw with fourth-placed RB Leipzig.

Igor Matanovic capitalised on a mistake by Leipzig goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt to put Freiburg ahead in the 11th minute before Maximilian Eggestein converted a penalty awarded for handball.

Christopher Nkunku pulled one back from the spot with Leipzig's league-leading 33rd goal of the season, and Christoph Baumgartner ended Freiburg's six-game winning run in all competitions with a 14-yard half-volley in stoppage time.

Augsburg thrashed Hoffenheim 4-0 in Sunday's other game after the hosts had Mats Rots sent off for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity in the 20th minute.