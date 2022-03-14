Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leverkusen suffer double blow with Cologne loss, Wirtz injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leverkusen suffer double blow with Cologne loss, Wirtz injury

Leverkusen suffer double blow with Cologne loss, Wirtz injury

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v FC Cologne - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - March 13, 2022 FC Cologne's Kingsley Schindler celebrates after the match REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

14 Mar 2022 12:36AM (Updated: 14 Mar 2022 01:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LEVERKUSEN, Germany : Bayer Leverkusen slumped to a 1-0 loss to visitors Cologne in their Rhine derby on Sunday and their Germany international Florian Wirtz suffered a serious knee injury in a double blow to their bid to hold on to a top-four spot this season.

Cologne's Kingsley Schindler volleyed in the winner in the 67th minute from fellow substitute Dejan Ljubicic' superb cross.

That completed a nightmare afternoon for the hosts with teenager Wirtz, who has contributed 10 assists - the second most in the league this season - as well as seven league goals, going down injured in the 27th minute.

Among the most talented German players of his generation, the 18-year-old, who has four senior caps for Germany, turned his left knee when his studs got stuck as he shifted direction with the ball. He was taken to hospital, the club said, without any further details on his injury.

Earlier, team mate Jeremie Frimpong had also been taken off, with what Leverkusen said was a likely ankle injury.

They could have levelled late in the game but Sardar Azmoun twice spectacularly miskicked in front of goal to waste their chances for an equaliser.

Leverkusen, already without injured top striker Patrik Schick, remained on 45 points in third place, one ahead of Freiburg and Hoffenheim. RB Leipzig, playing later on Sunday, are fifth on 41.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us