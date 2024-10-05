Logo
Leverkusen waste two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against promoted Kiel
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Holstein Kiel - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - October 5, 2024 Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates before it is disallowed after a VAR review REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Holstein Kiel - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - October 5, 2024 Holstein Kiel's Magnus Knudsen, Marco Komenda and Patrick Erras celebrate after the match REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
05 Oct 2024 11:53PM
LEVERKUSEN, Germany : Champions Bayer Leverkusen scored twice in the opening eight minutes but squandered their lead to settle for a 2-2 draw against visitors Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Victor Boniface slotted in after four minutes to put the hosts in front with his fourth league goal of the campaign.

Before promoted Kiel had any time to recover, Leverkusen struck again, this time with Jonas Hofmann's low drive, to carve out a two-goal cushion following a mistake by Kiel goalkeeper Timon Weiner.

Kiel, however, struck on the stroke of halftime with Max Geschwill's header at the far post and drew level thanks to Fiete Arp's 69th minute penalty.

Leverkusen are fifth in the standings on 11 points.

Source: Reuters

