Leverkusen's 5-1 win over Freiburg tougher than it seemed, says Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso praised his team's determination after a commanding 5-1 win over Freiburg on Saturday, stressing the contest was more difficult than the scoreline suggested.

Leverkusen seemingly had little trouble cruising past Freiburg at home in the Bundesliga clash, with Patrik Schick scoring four times and Florian Wirtz adding another.

"The result may have been spectacular and Patrik scored four goals but the game was not as easy as it seemed. We had a good opponent and we had to prepare our actions intelligently," Alonso told reporters.

He praised Schick's impressive performance, noting it was the result of the team's collective effort.

"When a striker scores four goals you can't complain. Patrik also does a lot of work off the ball and when he does that well, that's why he scores the goal," he said.

"He helps the team and they make the chances for him."

The win puts second-placed Leverkusen on 32 points, four off Bayern Munich who thrashed RB Leipzig 5-1 on Friday.

Asked about the significance of the result ahead of the new year, Alonso emphasised it was a much-needed one.

"It was a very important victory for us today. We wanted to continue our series and go into the break with a good feeling. We managed that. We will continue to attack in the new year," he said.

"That gives everyone a good feeling. We have big ambitions to continue fighting for our goals in 2025 and want to achieve a lot together."

Leverkusen will continue their campaign at Borussia Dortmund on Jan. 10.