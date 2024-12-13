Leverkusen's Alonso wary of Augsburg's home form

Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen are on a six-match winning streak in all competitions, and coach Xavi Alonso wants to make sure that run continues on Saturday at Augsburg, who have been formidable in their own backyard.

Augsburg are 13th in the standings, but have lost only one of their seven home games this season. They beat Borussia Dortmund in October, before earning draws at VfL Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Leverkusen were almost held to a goalless draw at Augsburg last season before Exequiel Palacios netted a late winner. Their previous visit had resulted in a 1-0 loss.

"The last few times we've seen that it's not easy to play in Augsburg," Alonso told reporters on Friday.

Leverkusen, who downed Inter Milan 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, are third in the Bundesliga with 26 points, seven behind leaders Bayern Munich, following five frustrating draws between September and November.

Alonso's men have since won three league games in a row.

"For us, the Bundesliga is the most important competition... every game is important and intense," Alonso said.

"We are currently maintaining our focus and momentum very well. Not only are we having a good moment on the pitch, but we also have a good mentality."

Alonso said he wanted to ensure Leverkusen maintain their high level in the matches before the winter break later this month.

"We want to go full throttle in every game, especially against an intense opponent like Augsburg," he added.