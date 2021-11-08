Logo
Leverkusen's Andrich grabs last minute equaliser in Berlin
08 Nov 2021 01:04AM (Updated: 08 Nov 2021 12:59AM)
BERLIN : Bayer Leverkusen's Robert Andrich tapped in a last minute equaliser for a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin on Sunday to rescue a point but stretch his side's winless run to four league matches.

Hertha thought they had done enough when Stevan Jovetic thumped in for a 42nd minute lead, after controlling the ball with a good first touch and thundering in a shot into the top corner.

Leverkusen showed some urgency midway through the second half with Kerem Demirbay forcing two superb saves by Hertha keeper Alexander Schwolow.

Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane even brought on two 16-year-olds late in the game with Iker Bravo and Zidan Sertdemir, who became the youngest Leverkusen player to make his Bundesliga debut.

They got the equaliser in the 90th, with Andrich stabbing in at the far post to avoid their first away loss of the season.

But Leverkusen, who only weeks ago were joint top of the league, remain without a win for four games and drop to sixth place on 18 points.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

